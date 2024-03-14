Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Short Interest Update

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 14th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super League Enterprise by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Super League Enterprise by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Super League Enterprise by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,804. Super League Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Super League Enterprise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

