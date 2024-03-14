Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the February 14th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Superior Group of Companies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 302,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $265.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16.
Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGC
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Group of Companies
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.