Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the February 14th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 302,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $265.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

