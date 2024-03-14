Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the February 14th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Surrozen Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SRZN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $27.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.69. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 523,162 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 63.8% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 512,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.