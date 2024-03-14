Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 154.3% in February

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 154.3% from the February 14th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,943. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 16.71%. Analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6294 per share. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

