Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 1,644.4% in February

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 1,644.4% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEHCF remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

