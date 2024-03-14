Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Up 1,644.4% in February

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 1,644.4% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sweet Earth Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SEHCF remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Sweet Earth has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.93.
About Sweet Earth
