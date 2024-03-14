Tangible (TNGBL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,151.92

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Tangible token can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00003201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tangible has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tangible has a market capitalization of $71.03 million and approximately $3,151.92 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.83933722 USD and is down -13.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,695.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

