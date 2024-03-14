Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $62.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001438 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000946 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,013,064 coins and its circulating supply is 974,333,459 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

