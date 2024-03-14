The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 14th total of 12,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. 2,701,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

