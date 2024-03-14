The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.60. 11,632,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

