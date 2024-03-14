The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Decreased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Clorox by 384.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Clorox by 742.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Clorox by 279.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.65. 1,299,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,152. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.