The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $373.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.