The Root Network (ROOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.85 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. The Root Network has a total market cap of $123.58 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Root Network has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Root Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network was first traded on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.13109477 USD and is up 10.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $14,464,847.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Root Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Root Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.