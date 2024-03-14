Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 18,305 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial comprises approximately 8.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 8.23% of Tompkins Financial worth $71,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tompkins Financial Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of TMP traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.48. 69,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,379. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $684.19 million, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 375.00%.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
