Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

WM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.40. 1,028,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $211.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

