Tompkins Financial Corp Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.35. 3,838,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,518. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

