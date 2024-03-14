Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 432,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,521. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $647.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

