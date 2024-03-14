Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 26.200-27.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 26.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY25 guidance to $26.20-27.00 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $565.44. 1,358,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,627. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.98.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.55. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $535.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.