Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $125.45 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $125.45 million and $3.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,008.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.55 or 0.00605067 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00140392 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00020024 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,663,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 365,663,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.36144002 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $5,030,951.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.