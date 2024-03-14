United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $42.85. 7,285,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,197,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 49,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

