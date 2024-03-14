United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.54

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.82. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 1,491 shares changing hands.

United Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in United Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in United Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Bancorp by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.