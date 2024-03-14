Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

