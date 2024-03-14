Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Motco raised its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,300,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

