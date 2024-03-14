Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,035 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 330,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.