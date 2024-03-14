Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 441 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.41. 2,878,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

