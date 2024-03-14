Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 441 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.41. 2,878,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.