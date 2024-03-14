Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $211.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,154. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management Profile



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

