Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 587 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 359,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,096.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 89,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,086 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,372.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 110,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 518,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after buying an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Shares of NEE remained flat at $59.54 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,983,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

