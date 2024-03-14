Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 579,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,892,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

