Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.93 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 202,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

