Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,127,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the period.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.83. 44,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,416. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $68.47.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.