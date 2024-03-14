Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $744,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after buying an additional 286,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 898,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 420,759 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 921,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 394,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

