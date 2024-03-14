Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.77. 757,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,031. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

