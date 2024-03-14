Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 643,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,397,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 18.6% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 540,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.