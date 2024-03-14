Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 32,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,484,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.86. 25,509,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,978,466. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

