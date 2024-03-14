Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 490,778 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,814,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,503 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000.

DFAI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 929,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

