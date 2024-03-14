Valued Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $134.57. 3,502,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,567. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $603.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.