VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.68% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $78,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

ANGL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 570,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

