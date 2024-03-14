Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 854,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 84,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 102,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 361,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 121,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $41.76. 6,642,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,517,850. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.