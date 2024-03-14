Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,642,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,850. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

