Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $473.32. 5,150,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.24. The company has a market cap of $378.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $352.57 and a 1 year high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

