Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $72.06. 5,214,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,250. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

