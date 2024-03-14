Velas Price Tops $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $57.74 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00075829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,567,989,010 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

