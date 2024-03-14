Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.94 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $109.48 million and $10.94 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00611000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00132742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00209518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00051977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00143549 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.