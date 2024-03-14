Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 8,538 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $256,225.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,249,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,505,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 9,749 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $292,567.49.

Vertex Trading Up 0.8 %

Vertex stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 464,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -299.00, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vertex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

