VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 158,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.