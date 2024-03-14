VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $43.16.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.