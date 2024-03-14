Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.18. 1,106,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $47.09.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

