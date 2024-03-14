Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. 3,198,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,683. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

