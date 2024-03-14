Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $7.01 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 3.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,259,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at $29,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after buying an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,743. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.54. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.99.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

