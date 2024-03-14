Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 2,961 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

