Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,865 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $7.73 on Thursday, hitting $187.06. 84,411,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,464,469. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $299.30 billion, a PE ratio of 359.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

