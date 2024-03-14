Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 6,349 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,802 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 16,556,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,520,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

